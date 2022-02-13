Chandler girls knock off Holdenville

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

CHANDLER – Leah Brannon poured in 25 points as the Chandler Lady Lions registered a 45-41 win over the visiting Holdenville Wolverines Friday night.

Chandler (12-9) also received six points, off a pair of 3-point jumpers, from Keelie Treat. Annie Brannon and Mia Callegan each chipped in four points.

The Lady Lions led 20-17 at halftime.

Chandler hosts McLoud Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.