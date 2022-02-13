Class 2A No. 1 Dale crushes Latta, 60-33

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

LATTA – Dayton Forsythe nailed two 3-point shots and finished with 14 points and Deken Jones had one trey and tallied 10 points in the Dale Pirates' 60-33 rout of the host Latta Panthers Friday night.

Dale, 22-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, led 8-2 after one quarter as then outscored Latta 21-11 in the second while building a 29-13 halftime cushion. It was 40-22 through three periods.

Jett Higdon and Tray Chambers tossed in eight points each in contributing to the Pirate effort. J.B. Lever was next with five points, including one trey.

Dale was set to close out the season Monday at Cashion.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.