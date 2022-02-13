North Rock Creek boys rock Jones, 64-49

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

JONES – A huge scoring night from Noah McMullan and Jordan Coody propelled the North Rock Creek Cougars to a 64-49 victory over the Jones Longhorns Friday night.

McMullan fired in 22 points and Coody poured in 20 as North Rock Creek improved to 15-6. McMullan and Coody each knocked down two long-range shots as well.

“I feel like we were in playoff form tonight,” said victorious Cougar head coach Evan Smith.

Carter Harvey chipped in seven points, Rayne Jones followed with six, Diego Garcia tacked on five and Jace McRay ended up with four to wrap up the NRC scoring.

Landon Loud led Jones with 14 points and Carson May was next with 12.

It was 27-25 in favor of the Cougars at halftime. NRC then went on a 23-11 run through the third quarter to take control.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Harrah on Monday and then entertain Bethel on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.