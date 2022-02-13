Prague girls dominate Meeker, 50-14

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE – The Prague Lady Red Devils opened the game with a 14-3 first quarter and never looked back in claiming a 50-14 triumph over the Meeker Lady Bulldogs Friday night.

Prague (10-11) followed that dominating first quarter with another, a 23-6 second period, in creating a 37-9 halftime lead.

Payton Camren paced the Lady Red Devils with 10 points, including two 3-point baskets. Ella Simek followed with nine points, including one trey, and Demi Manning tallied seven points.

Maggie Smith and Mattie Rich each tacked on six points.

Aviary Helms led Meeker with five points.

Prague drained 11-of-16 free-throws while the Lady Bulldogs were only 1-of-11.

Prague 73, Meeker 53 (Boys)

Nate Lester dropped in 22 points while draining three 3-point shots as the Class 3A sixth-ranked Red Devils prevailed over the Bulldogs.

Prague's Trip Davis nailed two treys and finished with 16 points. Anthony Long and Blestin Miller chipped in 11 points each for the Red Devils as Long knocked down two treys and Miller had one. Peyton Ezell followed with eight points.

Braxton Bussell poured in 20 points and drained five 3-pointers to pace Meeker. Treyvon Compton tacked on 10 points, including two treys, and Evan Tirey ended up with eight points.

The Bulldogs led 18-16 after one quarter, but Prague went on a 13-4 run in the second in taking a 29-22 halftime lead. Prague then outscored Meeker 25-20 in the third to make it 54-42.

Prague (19-2) was scheduled to play at Okemah Monday night to conclude the regular season. Meeker plays at Luther Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.