Shawnee boys roll past host Guthrie, 53-45

GUTHRIE – Kayden Shaw recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds Friday night as the Shawnee Wolves rolled to a 53-45 Suburban Conference triumph over Guthrie.

Shaw also registered four steals and blocked two shots as Shawnee moved to 10-11 on the season.

Jaylon Orange tallied 13 points, including three 3-point conversions, and has now scored over 1,000 points in his SHS career. J.J. McClain finished with 10 points and Tanner Morris ended up with nine, including a pair of treys.

Daytain Patton and Garrett Serner rounded out the Wolves' scoring with four and three respectively.

Shawnee had a fantastic night at the free-throw line, connecting on 16-of-19 tries.

The Wolves also owened a 32-26 rebounding advantage.

All of Guthrie's scoring came from three players – Braydon Morgan with 16, Jaylen Chelf with 15 and Alex Clark with 14.

The Bluejays were 17-of-32 on close-range attempts, but only 2-of-20 from outside the arc and just 5-of-10 from the foul line.

Shawnee was just 7-of-21 on close-range shots and 8-of-26 from outside the arc.

Guthrie 39, Shawnee 26 (Girls)

The Lady Wolves converted just 1-of-16 shots from 3-point territory.

Anjewl Murillo paced the Lady Bluejays with 14 points. Ania Morgan chipped in eight points, including two treys for the winners.

Shawnee's high scorer Amaya Martinez had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Anneca Anderson followed with six points and Aniya Elix and Ansley Orrell finished with five points apiece to round out the scoring.

Orrell had the team's only made 3-pointer. Elix also registered two steals.

Guthrie led 13-6 after one quarter and was up by a 19-15 count at halftime. The Lady Bluejays used an 11-4 run through the third quarter. Guthrie then outscored Shawnee 9-7 in the fourth.

The Shawnee teams are at home with Carl Albert Tuesday night.

