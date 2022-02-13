Tecumseh rolls to sweep of host Harrah

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

HARRAH – Brady Overstreet poured in 25 points while sinking four 3-pointers as the Tecumseh Savages coasted to a 69-51 victory over the host Harrah Panthers Friday night.

Tecumseh (12-11) also received 18 points, including two treys, from Jase Edwards and 13 points from Brennon Carter. Ben Corley had the other Savage 3-pointer on his way to six points.

A 20-12 run by Tecumseh in the first quarter set the tone. The Savages then went on a 19-12 spurt in the second in building a 39-24 halftime advantage. It was 53-40 in favor of Tecumseh after three quarters.

The Savages knocked down 7-of-20 long-range shots and were 18-of-32 from close range and 12-of-17 from the foul line.

Saxton Ryan was the high scorer for Harrah with 19 and Coley Austin followed with 10.

Tecumseh 59, Harrah 46 (Girls)

Schantel Evans tossed in 14 points as the Class 4A 18th-ranked Lady Savages came out on top.

Four other Tecumseh players – Jadyn Wilson, Serenity Jacoway, Cadence Oliver and Sami Schweighardt – tallied eight points each. That foursome also nailed two treys apiece.

Kenzli Warden, with one 3-pointer, followed with seven points as the Lady Savages finished the game 9-of-18 from 3-point land.

Tecumseh outscored Harrah in each quarter. It was 12-8 through one, 25-20 at halftime and 41-33 after three periods.

Alyssa Hughey and Skyra McPhillips each scored 13 points to pace the Lady Panthers while Lauren Lisby was close behind with 10.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.