Harding overcomes Oklahoma Baptist men, 69-66

SEARCY, Ark. – Backing from a hostile crowd, paired with big shots all game, was the secret formula Harding needed to beat Oklahoma Baptist 69-66 inside the Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Saturday.

The Bison (16-7 overall, 13-4 in the Great American Conference) were edged 40.7-38.1% in field-goal percentage, including a 33.3% posting in the first half.

Harding (5-18, 3-4 in the GAC) tripled OBU's points off the bench as the Bison's reserves produced a mere three points.

The highlights, statistically, for Oklahoma Baptist was a 43-37 advantage on the glass and 10-9 lead from the arc.

HU opened the game on an 8-0 run while OBU missed its first 12 shots. Trey Green ended the Bison's cold streak, netting a 3-pointer to start a 10-7 Oklahoma Baptist run.

The stretch included a triple from Brantly Thompson and seven points from Burke Putnam to cut the Oklahoma Baptist deficit to one.

Putnam followed with a shot from deep to give the Bison their first lead of the contest, 16-15.

OBU stayed out front for remainder of the stanza to lead 32-29 at the break.

Harding overtook the lead nine minutes into the second half, thanks to a Jordan West 3-pointer.

Possession of the lead didn't last long as Thompson made a layup, followed by a Jaquan Simms 3-pointer to garner OBU a 53-49 advantage.

A little over three minutes passed until Harding claimed the lead back with 4:36 left on the clock. HU made timely shots down the stretch to cement the win, despite a Putnam 3-pointer with 58 seconds left.

Putnam led the Bison with 26 points, including a 4-for-5 showing behind the arc. He added a team-high nine rebounds and four assists to his total.

Brantly Thompson poured in 15 points and dished out six assists while Nigel Wilcox scored 11. Wilcox also tallied six boards and a steal.

Green and Harrison Stoddart rounded out the Bison's notables, finishing with six and five points.

Harding posted five in double figures, led by Taylor Currie, who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma Baptist was scheduled to face Southern Nazarene at home Monday night.