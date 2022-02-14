Harding uses big first half to dominate Oklahoma Baptist women

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

SEARCY, Ark. – Harding benefited from an effective first half during a 77-48 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday at Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

The green and gold fell to 12-11 overall and 8-9 in the GAC with the result.

Senior Jaylin Stapleton led the way with 17 points which included an 8-for-9 performance at the foul line. After that, Kendall Parker amd Kennedy Large each tallied seven points while Jill Leslie contributed four points and a team-high 10 boards.

As a team, OBU didn't fare well on the offensive end as it shot 27.1% from the field and made 2-of-21 attempts from downtown.

Following a Stapleton fast-break layup about two minutes in, Harding reeled off a 14-0 run to take a 15-2 advantage. OBU passed its way to open looks in that Harding run. However, it could not knock them in.

By the end of the first though, the Bison rally brought the scoreboard to 19-11 after an and-one conversion by Madison Chambers.

That small amount of momentum carried over into the second for OBU. A jumper just inside the right elbow by Mallory Lockhart followed by two Stapleton free throws at 8:48 brought the Bison to within four, 19-15.

After that, Harding took control. The home squad extended its lead to 32-19 over the next five minutes as Kendrick Bailey scored six of those 13 points on 3-pointers. Then in the final three minutes, HU scored eight straight to make it 40-21.

By the break, Harding had hit 44.8% from the field, 42.9% from three and made 8-of-10 at the foul line.

Third-quarter action saw the hosts continue to extend their lead while thwarting any chance of an OBU comeback.

OBU was scheduled to face Southern Nazarene at home Monday.