Oklahoma Baptist softball squad earns two Saturday wins

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Oklahoma Baptist wrapped up their time in Lubbock with two huge wins over Fort Lewis College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Saturday afternoon.

The Bison run-ruled the Skyhawks in five, winning 12-2 and blanked the Mountain Lions 2-0.

OBU's 11 hits versus FLC is a season-high, and the most since the Bison racked up the sum against Northwestern Oklahoma State in 2021.

Kayleigh Jones pitched her first career no-hitter as it was the first since Chianelle Flores and Hannah Wilburn recorded the feat in 2013 against Oklahoma Wesleyan. Backed by near-perfect play from the defense, Jones and company charted the first of the Division II era.

In game one against Fort Lewis, the Bison got out on top first and never looked back. Adi Reese started the onslaught with a triple to right-center on a 3-2 count. Reese trotted home, courtesy of an Skyhawk error, to chart the Bison's first score of the game.

Sammie Greene was walked right before and stole second after the Fort Lewis miscue.

A few batters later in the order, Asia Henry singled down the left-field line to plate Greene and end the fireworks of the first stanza.

The Oklahoma Baptist defense was in sync at the bottom of the first, collecting three straight outs to shutout the Skyhawks.

OBU's bats remained hot when they returned to the batter's box as Greene singled up the middle to advance Reese to second after she was walked. Samantha Campos followed with a double into right-center to bring around the Bison and give Oklahoma Baptist a 4-0 lead.

The Bison weren't done there.

Oklahoma Baptist erupted for five more runs in the third, started by a walk and HBP to put two Bison on base. Then Reagan Ford doubled to left field to plate Shyeanne Sandoval and Jocee Sparks.

Reese responded with a single to send Ford home, drawing the tally to 7-0. Shortly after, Green reached base on an error, which scored Reese to chart the inning's fourth run.

A Campos single up the middle stalled the momentum, momentarily, as it scored Greene to put the hype of the stanza to an end.

In the following inning, freshman Zoey Johnson tripled down the right-field line to tack on two more for the Bison.

After shutting out Fort Lewis for another inning, OBU added one more at the top of the fifth, courtesy of a Spark double into left-center.

Fort Lewis managed two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the lead was too great as Younce collected her fifth strikeout to close out the run-rule victory.

Younce (3-2) earns the victory after pitching five complete innings and recording five strikeouts.

Campos Freshman led at the plate, charting three RBIs while Ford and Johnson batted in two apiece. Four other Bison registered a hit, led by a 2-2 showing from Reese.

In game two, it was all defense as the Bison surrendered zero runs and were flawless in the field.

After two scoreless innings, Oklahoma Baptist broke the seal with a run in the third, courtesy of an Fort Lewis error. Unfortunately for the Lions, miscues would be the theme as they finished with six on the board.

An error in the seventh granted OBU its final run, plating Campos with the bases loaded.

Five Bison recorded a hit, including Mia Moddelmog, who scored the other run.

Jones earned the victory, bringing her season record to 3-2.

Oklahoma Baptist will return to action on Thursday for a two-day stint at the Edmond Regional Festival. OBU will face Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. and Oklahoma Christian at 4 p.m. on the event's inaugural day.