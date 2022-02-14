Washburn upends Oklahoma Baptist baseball squad

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee New-Star

ALVA, Okla. – Washburn scored three, two-out runs in the eighth to pull past Oklahoma Baptist on Sunday by an 8-3 count at the Northwestern Ranger Festival.

The Bison evened their record (3-3) with the result.

Up until the eighth, competition was awfully close, and included some solid defensive play by both teams.

After the Ichabods secured a 2-0 lead after one, the Bison battled back to tie the contest. In the fourth, OBU got its first run courtesy of Alex Schroeder. Following hits by Walker Keller and Dan Pruitt, Schroeder got a hold of a pitch and singled through the left side scoring Keller.

Then in the fifth, following Tyler Frank's retiring of the Washburn side, OBU found the tying run. Ramon Gomez socked a two-out double to right field and plated Isiah Lissade who had previously singled to third.

A frame later, the Ichabods just beat an inning-ending double-play ball by the Bison as Brett Ingram scored from third. At that point, Washburn led 3-2 and it retired the green and gold in order in the next half-inning.

Then in the seventh, Washburn's fourth run came via Bison error. Despite being down two again, OBU threatened.

In the home half of the seventh, Jose Parga singled up the middle and sent Troy Shields across home. OBU had two more at-bats to try and tie the game again. However, a groundout and strikeout from Washburn's Wyatt Hardy ended the threat.

Washburn's eighth frame then secured the win. It scored three runs, all with two out, highlighted by a two-run double down the left-field line by Cal Watkins. After eight, it was 7-3 Ichabods.

The Bison did make things interesting in the final two frames as it put five base runners on the bags. However, nothing would come through.

By game's end, Lissade led the offense with three hits while Frank recorded a staff season-best 11 strikeouts.

OBU will travel to Pittsburg State for a 2 p.m. contest on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Baptist 12, New Mexico Highlands 4 (Saturday)

A middle-inning surge from Oklahoma Baptist helped the green and gold to a 12-4 win against New Mexico Highlands at the Northwestern Ranger Festival on Saturday.

OBU posted season-highs with 12 runs and 17 hits as it shook off a 4-2 deficit and scored 10 unanswered. The Bison saw a whopping six players record multiple hits.

Kade Self led that effort going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a homer. Gomez was 3-for-5 with a team-high three RBIs while Jose Parga notched three hits.

Pruitt registered the game's first run with a solo shot in the second before Parga connected with a two-out single through the right side scoring Schroeder. That gave OBU a 2-0 lead.

Two innings passed before the Cowboys jumped in front. Lubby Marujo tripled in the top of the fourth scoring two. With the game tied, Highlands moved ahead, 3-2, after an infield error allowed Marujo to round home.

After one more Highlands run in the fifth, the Bison started their comeback.

In the home half of the fifth, Lissade scored Parga on a groundout before Pruitt singled to shortstop a couple batters later. That hit drove in Gomez and tied the game at 4.

An inning later, OBU went in front for good. Self's home run in the second at-bat of the frame pushed the Bison back in front, 5-4. A few sequences later, Gomez smacked a two-out two-bagger to right center and scored Lissade and Parga. It was 7-4 Bison at the point.

OBU's scoring efforts were rounded out in the eighth with five runs. Gomez's homer moved the score to 8-4. What followed were three straight doubles from Schroeder, Shields and Self. Those hits drove in four.