Dale girls clip Cashion, 65-48

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

CASHION – Makenzie Gill and Brook Rutland tallied 15 points apiece Monday night as the Dale Lady Pirates clipped Cashion 65-48.

Gill sank three 3-pointers – all in the first quarter - and Rutland had one as Dale ended up with nine treys in the game. The Lady Pirates were also 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Dale also received 11 points from Justyce Shirey and 10 from Makenzy Herman. Herman finished with two 3-pointers and Shirey drained one. Faith Wright also nailed a trey on her way to seven points. Eliah Landreth rounded out the Lady Pirate scoring with six.

Cashion converted just one 3-pointer and was 7-of-11 from the foul line.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.