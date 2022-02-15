Simms, Putnam fuel Oklahoma Baptist basketball victory

Jaquan Simms and Burke Putnam combined for 50 points and 68% of the team's scoring Monday night as the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison knocked off the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm 73-65 at the Noble Complex.

Simms scored 26 on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor overall and 5-of-7 from 3-point range, while Putnam netted 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field as OBU stayed atop the Great American Conference standings at 14-4 while improving to 17-7 overall.

“I have to give props to my teammates and I was able to stay active on defense,” said Simms, who also had three steals in the game. “Coach (Jason) Eaker wanted me to be aggressive early.”

The Bison, fresh off a disappointing loss at Harding on Saturday, also received eight points out of Nigel Wilcox, seven from Harrison Stoddart and four each from Brantly Thompson and D.J. Freeman.

More:Shawnee boys roll past host Guthrie, 53-45

But the name of the game for OBU Monday was defense, particularly in the second half.

Though Stoddart had some struggles offensively, he made some key plays on the other end of the floor with a pair of big blocked shots and a steal to go along with five rebounds, four on the defensive end.

“I did not play well Saturday. I came in with the mindset (Monday) that I needed to play better defensively,” Stoddart said.

The Bison shot 48.3% for the game after hitting at a 53.3% pace in the second half (16-of-30 and 5-of-10 from 3-point territory).

OBU got off to a sluggish start, scoring just four points through the first eight minutes. The Bison secured some momentum and were within 32-28 at halftime.

SNU did extend its lead to 36-31 early in the second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Stoddart and Simms gave OBU a 37-36 edge with 16:19 to go.

The Crimson Storm did take three short-lived leads, the latest of which was 45-43 with 12:31 remaining.

That's when Putnam and company took control. A 10-0 run enabled the Bison to go on top for good.

Putnam figured into all five baskets as he scored four of them and assisted on a bucket made by Wilcox. OBU led 53-45 with 8:26 left.

Twice, SNU pulled within four, the latter of which came with 5:06 to go.

More:North Rock Creek wins twice over Harrah

But a 7-0 spurt on a Simms drive to the bucket for a score, a Simms 3-pointer and a Wilcox alley-oop slam dunk, off a feed from Thompson made it 65-54 with 3:28 remaining.

From there, the Bison sealed the game from the foul line, converting all of eight of their attempts – four from Simms and two each from Putnam and Stoddart.

Tyler McGhie paced the Crimson Storm with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-8 from long range. Teammate Adokiye Iyaye followed with 17 points, including 4-of-6 from 3-point land.

The OBU victory avenged an earlier season loss to SNU.

The Bison are at home with Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday night and Southern Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.