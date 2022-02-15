North Rock Creek wins twice over Harrah

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

Kate Masquas tallied 16 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars rolled to a 58-46 victory over the visiting Harrah Lady Panthers Monday night.

Jayden Haney also knocked down two treys and finished with 12 points and Olivia McRay ended up with 11 points.

Three other Lady Cougars – Hailey Hacker, Olivia Stacy and Morgan Campbell – chipped in four points apiece.

NRC led 19-12 after one quarter, had a 28-23 advantage at halftime and then had a commanding 45-33 cushion, going into the fourth period.

Lauren Lisby led Harrah with 17 points and Maka Jordan tacked on 15.

North Rock Creek 63, Harrah 44 (Boys)

The Cougars raced out to a 16-3 advantage through one quarter and cruised to the 19-point victory.

Twelve Cougars got into the scoring column, led by Devon Haney with 13 and Diego Garcia with 10.

Three other NRC players – Carter Harvey, Tyson Tucker and Seven Cawvey – finished with six points each.

The Cougars led 30-12 at halftime and 46-27 after three periods.

Both NRC squads were scheduled to host Bethel Tuesday night.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.