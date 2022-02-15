Okemah sweeps pair from visiting Prague

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKEMAH – The Class 2A 18th-ranked Okemah Panthers outlasted the 3A sixth-ranked Prague Red Devils 50-48 in a 66 Conference clash Monday night.

Okemah won despite converting just 7-of-16 foul shots. Meanwhile, Prague was 9-of-11.

The Panthers drained five 3-point shots and the Red Devils landed five of their own.

Nate Lester paced Prague (19-3) with 16 points, including one trey, and Blestin Miller tallied 13, including three 3-point conversions.

Trevor McGinnis and Cameron Hightower tallied seven points each in a losing effort.

Okemah 58, Prague 30 (Girls)

A 23-7 second-quarter spurt fueled the Okemah Lady Panthers to the 18-point win over the Lad Red Devils.

Prague had a 9-5 lead through one quarter before Okemah outscored the Lady Red Devils by 16 in the second period. The Lady Panthers led 28-16 at halftime. Then a 17-2 third-quarter scoring blitz by Okemah put the game way out of reach.

Payton Camren led Prague (10-12) with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.