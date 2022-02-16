Bethel, North Rock Creek divide pair

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

Noah McMullan poured in a game-high 20 points as the North Rock Creek Cougars knocked off the Bethel Wildcats 45-37 Tuesday night to wrap up the 2021-22 regular season for both teams.

McMullan drained four of NRC's five 3-point shots and was joined in double figures by Jordan Coody, who tallied 11 total points. Jace McRay was next with eight points for the winners.

“Our defense is playing really well. Our defense has improved over the last two weeks, just in time for the playoffs,” said Cougar head coach Evan Smith.

John Gordon was the high scorer for Class 3A 17th-ranked Bethel (13-8) with 15 points, including one trey. Bray Bussell added eight points and Bronc Robbins ended up with six in a losing cause.

NRC (17-6) knocked down 10-of-13 free throws in the contest while the Wildcats were 3-of-4.

Bethel 54, North Rock Creek 39 (Girls)

Josie Megehee fired in 21 points as the Class 3A 15th-ranked Lady Wildcats stormed to the 15-point victory.

Parker Stevenson, with 12, and Hannah Davidson, with 10, also made it to double figures for Bethel (18-3). Lilly Megehee was next with seven points and Brooklyn Duff tacked on five.

Katelyn Masquas led the Lady Cougars (11-12) with 13 points and Olivia McRay tacked on 10. Lydia VanAntwerp was next with six points.

Bethel raced out to a 17-8 advantage after one quarter and was up by a 24-16 count at halftime. The Lady Wildcats then extended their lead with a 22-12 third-quarter scoring binge to make it 46-28, heading into the fourth period.

Bethel hosts Atoka for a Class 3A district Saturday night while North Rock Creek plays at Blanchard for a Class 4A district.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.