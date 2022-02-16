Former Shawnee star achieves third GAC Player of the Week honor

Southwestern Oklahoma State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

CASHION – Class 2A third-ranked Cashion went on a 17-3 run through the third quarter and claimed a 54-39 victory over the 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates Monday night.

Dale, 22-2, trailed just 25-23 at halftime before Cashion staged the big third-quarter spurt.

Dayton Forsythe topped the Pirate scoring with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Jett Higdon followed with seven points and Ethan Douglas chipped in five, including one trey.

Dale was 9-of-11 from the foul line while Cashion was a perfect 7-of-7. Cashion also drained six 3-pointers.

The Pirates host Colbert Saturday in Class 2A Area IV District 2 play.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.