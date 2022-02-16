McLoud boys, Chandler girls prevail

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

CHANDLER – Jacob Jordan fired in 30 points and Luke Norwood added 25 Tuesday night as the McLoud Redskins rolled to a 79-61 victory over the Chandler Lions to close out the 2021-22 season.

Jordan drained eight 3-point shots and Norwood connected for one as McLoud improved to 13-9 on the season.

Tryce Lewis contributed 11 points for McLoud and Luke Jordan tacked on six, including one trey.

Markus Minshell also canned eight 3-point shots in finishing with 28 points for Chandler. Kaden Jones followed with 12 points and Gaven Miller hit three treys in finishing with nine points.

The Redskins were 13-of-19 from the foul line while the Lions were only 5-of-11.

McLoud led 21-16 through one quarter and then outscored Chandler by a 25-13 count in the second while creating a 46-29 cushion at the break. The Lions trimmed the deficit to 58-50 by the end of the third. However, the Redskins closed the game with a 20-11 spurt.

Chandler 54, McLoud 30 (Girls)

Leah Brannon poured in 21 points as the 13-9 Lady Lions dominated the Lady Redskins after a 9-9 first-quarter deadlock.

Carson Jackson nailed one 3-point shot and finished with 13 points for the winners and Tatum German also hit a trey on her way to seven points.

Desira Jones and Hallee Winsea each tossed in seven points to lead McLoud.

Both McLoud teams host Bethany for a Class 4A district playoff on Friday. Both Chandler squads will visit Sequoyah Claremore on Friday for 3A district playoff action as well.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.