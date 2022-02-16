Shawnee drops two to visiting Carl Albert in Suburban Conference basketball action

The Shawnee Wolves placed three in double figures but couldn't overcome 35.3% shooting in dropping a 55-45 decision to the Carl Albert Titans Tuesday night in Suburban Conference boys' basketball action at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Tanner Morris scored 15 points, Daytain Patton tallied 11 and Jaylon Orange finished with 10, but couldn't overcome the athletic Titans, who improved to 17-5 on the season.

Morris ended up with six rebounds and a pair of steals while Orange snatched five boards and recorded a steal.

Jordan England, behind four 3-point baskets, poured in a game-high 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds to pace Carl Albert. Teammate Quincy Hopkins followed with 10 points and corralled eight rebounds as Carl Albert shot 46.7% from the field. Jayden Mott chipped in eight points and seven boards for the Titans.

Shawnee didn't help its own cause by committing 13 turnovers to the Titans' seven and converted only 4-of-9 foul shots. Carl Albert didn't fare too much better, going 7-of-14 from the charity stripe.

Kayden Shaw finished with just four points for the Wolves, but grabbed a whopping 13 rebounds.

Shawnee had a gritty effort in the second quarter as Carl Albert held on for a 24-20 lead at the break. The Titans then went on a 9-0 run to start the third period which led to a 13-2 spurt as the Titans took control.

Carl Albert went on to build a 41-28 advantage by the end of the third quarter. Shawnee closed the gap to eight at one point in the fourth, but couldn't get over the hump.

Carl Albert 46, Shawnee 33 (Girls)

The 19-2 Lady Titans used a big 17-8 second quarter to double up the Lady Wolves by a 20-10 count at halftime.

Azya Poole's 12 points and seven rebounds led the way for Carl Albert. Poole also nailed one 3-point shot. Teammate Kamryn Sutton drained three treys on her way to nine points. Ariana Diaz chipped in eight points, including one 3-point conversion.

Amaya Martinez recorded a double-double for Shawnee with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals and a pair of assists.

Ansley Orrell added 11 points, seven boards and two steals in a losing effort as she sank three 3-point shots. Tristyn Napier registered three steals and four rebounds to go with her four points for the Lady Wolves.

Shawnee held a 33-26 rebounding advantage but was plagued by 24 turnovers to the Lady Titans' 14.

Saliya Landon totaled seven steals for Carl Albert.

The 7-15 Lady Wolves knocked down 9-of-14 free throws in the game while the Lady Titans were 2-of-4.

Both Shawnee teams close out the regular season at home Friday against Noble.