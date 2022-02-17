2A, 3A, 4A District Basketball begins
Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
District basketball action begins for area teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A on Friday and Saturday.
Friday's Schedule
*Bethany at McLoud (Class 4A, Area 1, District 4)
*Lexington at Prague (Class 3A, Area 4, District 7)
*Tecumseh at Poteau (Class 4A, Area 3, District 8)
*Chandler at Sequoyah Claremore (Class 3A, Area 1, District 8)
*Seminole at Perkins-Tryon (Class 4A, Area 3, District 3)
Saturday's Schedule
*Colbert at Dale (Class 2A, Area 4, District 2)
*Atoka at Bethel (Class 3A, Area 4, District 5)
*North Rock Creek at Blanchard (Class 4A, Area IV, District 1)
*Meeker at Community Christian (Class 3A, Area 1, District 6)