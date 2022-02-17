2A, 3A, 4A District Basketball begins

District basketball action begins for area teams in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's Schedule

*Bethany at McLoud (Class 4A, Area 1, District 4)

*Lexington at Prague (Class 3A, Area 4, District 7)

*Tecumseh at Poteau (Class 4A, Area 3, District 8)

*Chandler at Sequoyah Claremore (Class 3A, Area 1, District 8)

*Seminole at Perkins-Tryon (Class 4A, Area 3, District 3)

Saturday's Schedule

*Colbert at Dale (Class 2A, Area 4, District 2)

*Atoka at Bethel (Class 3A, Area 4, District 5)

*North Rock Creek at Blanchard (Class 4A, Area IV, District 1)

*Meeker at Community Christian (Class 3A, Area 1, District 6)