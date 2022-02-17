McLoud's Norwood, Bethel's Megehee Athletes of the Week

McLoud High School's Luke Norwood and Bethel's Josie Megehee have been named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Feb. 7-12.

Norwood averaged 23.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.0 assists as the McLoud basketball squad went 2-1 last week.

He opened the week by scoring 21 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists in the Redskins' 89-50 rout of Little Axe. Norwood followed that up with a 25-point, 12-rebound, five-steal and two-assist performance in McLoud's 71-42 victory over Seminole. He then tallied 25 more points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 62-56 loss to Bethel.

Megehee sported a 23.7 scoring average in the Lady Wildcats' three basketball victories last week.

She scored 16 points and had three steals in Bethel's 45-44 win over Tecumseh. That was followed by a 25-point effort in a 74-21 victory over Mount St. Mary. Megehee then fired in 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line in the Lady Wildcats' 71-26 triumph over McLoud. She also collected 10 rebounds and six steals in that game.