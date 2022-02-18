Injury-plagued Oklahoma Baptist women top UAM

Minus two starters and a key reserve, the Oklahoma Baptist University women's basketball team found a way to secure a Great American Conference victory Thursday night.

Andreja Peciuraite poured in 23 points while Jill Leslie and Mallory Lockhart added 11 apiece as the Bison hammered the Cotton Blossoms 73-55.

OBU was playing without starters Kalifa Ford and Jaylin Stapleton along with one its key reserves in Kennedy Large due to injuries.

“We were plugging in holes and moving people to different positions,” said Bison head coach Bo Overton. “We moved (Payton) Taylor from a wing to handling the ball and I thought she played well. Madison Chambers has been coming off the bench and I thought she did well as a starter.”

Obviously, Peciuraite's play was critical to the OBU fortunes Thursday. She was 8-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-7 from the foul line to go with five rebounds.

“Andreja is so physical and can score around the rim. I'm proud of her effort,” Overton said.

Leslie not only tallied 11 points, but also collected 11 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals. She was 4-of-8 from the floor and nailed her only 3-point basket.

“Jill is getting stronger every game and I thought she had a great second half. I'm proud of the way she battled,” said Overton. “Our other freshman Sierra (Copeland) played well. She's a physical player also.”

Copeland chipped in five points and six boards, one steal and one block, off the bench.

Kayla Highfill contributed eight points and a pair of rebounds off the bench. Melissa Southard chipped in six points and a pair of assists.

The Bison shot just 41.5% for the game but held UAM to 33.3% shooting.

In scoring 31 second-half points, the Cotton Blossoms made nine field goals over the final two quarters and eight were from 3-point range.

“We played a lot of zone early and they hit about seven threes in a row. We had to change things up and I thought we did well in making adjustments,” Overton said.

A critical area for OBU was offensive rebounding. The Bison snatched 17 on the night in holding a 45-33 advantage overall on the boards.

“With our shooting percentage going down. We needed to get some second chances,” said Overton. “We did a good job tracking down the long rebounds and giving ourselves second chances.”

Shaina Smith led UAM with 19 points and Bailey Harris followed with 10 in a losing effort.

Despite the Cotton Blossoms' overall dismal field-goal shooting, they fared much better from 3-point territory at 43.5% (10-of-23).

The Bison are at home Saturday for the final time during the regular season as they entertain Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m.