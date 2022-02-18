Stoddart's late trey lifts Oklahoma Baptist to 63-62 win

Harrison Stoddart was challenged at halftime Thursday night by Oklahoma Baptist University head coach Jason Eaker.

“He said 'I was playing terrible',” said the Bison super senior. “He (Eaker) pointed at me told me I needed a big half like the last five years.”

Stoddart delivered in a big way by draining a 3-pointer from the right corner off a baseline feed from teammate Burke Putnam with 1.5 seconds left as OBU knocked off Arkansas-Monticello 63-62 in Great American Conference men's basketball action at the Noble Complex.

The Bison improved to 18-7 overall and stayed atop the GAC standings at 15-4.

“The play was set up for Burke to drive the lane and they took that away,” Stoddart said. “Burke is a great guy because he loves his teammates and we love him.”

Putnam tossed in 18 points and Brantly Thompson supplied 16 to fuel the Bison offensive effort. Stoddart ended up with nine, including his big trey at the conclusion.

“We believe in Harrison. He didn't have a very good first half. We challenged him at halftime and he responded,” said Eaker. “It was a gutsy effort by our team. We didn't have our 'A' game going.”

OBU trailing 45-44 with 14:18 to go, appeared to seize the momentum and control of the game with a 12-0 run to make it 56-45 with 9:32 remaining.

Justin Tene's basket off a D.J. Freeman feed triggered the spurt. Stoddart scored off a putback shot. Thompson drilled a 3-pointer, Putnam hit a short floater in the lane and Freeman executed an old-fashioned 3-point play to round out the surge.

The Bison scored just two field goals the rest of the way as the Boll Weevils eventually claimed a 62-58 advantage with 1:33 to go. Thompson canned two free shots with 1:10 left to cut the deficit to 62-60.

One critical play down the stretch came when Nigel Wilcox, who finished with eight points in the game, dove for the ball to register one of his three steals with 11.7 seconds showing on the clock and OBU still trailing by two.

Eaker then called a timeout with 8.7 seconds left. The Bison then inbounded the ball. Putnam, out on the left wing, drove to the baseline, scooted under the contested basket and kicked the ball out to Stoddart, who swished the jumper from the right corner with just over a second to go. It was Putnam's fifth assist of the contest.

Tene finished with six points, two boards, one steal and a block. Freeman chipped in five points to go with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block to help the OBU cause. D'Michael Bellfield hit a free throw, grabbed a rebound and had a steal in providing quality minutes.

The Bison shot just 45.3% for the game while UAM hit at a 50.9% pace. OBU was only 5-of-18 from 3-point land while the Boll Weevils were 6-of-13. UAM owned a 33-24 rebounding advantage.

A big difference in favor of OBU was turnovers. The Bison committed eight while forcing UAM into 15. OBU had nine steals with Wilcox leading the way with three and Burke having two.

Cole Anderson paced the Boll Weevils with 16 points while Ray Price and Jesse White finished with 14 apiece. Price and White nailed two treys each.

The Bison play their final home game of the season on Saturday against Southern Arkansas at 3 p.m. at the Noble Complex.