McLoud boys prevail in overtime

McLOUD — A fourth-quarter comeback kept McLoud alive and the Redskins went on to upend Bethany 54-51 in overtime Friday night in a Class 4A district game.

McLoud (14-9) trailed 36-31 after three quarters but outscored the visitors 16-11 down the regulation stretch.

Michael Wooldridge, a standout 6-9 Bethany performer who is headed to Southeastern State in Durant, hit a 2-point field goal with :18 left in regulation to tie the game at 47. McLoud then missed a 3-point attempt to necessitate the overtime.

McLoud won the OT session 7-4. Coby Cardin’s two free throws with :02 left in OT wrapped up the scoring. An ensuing length-of-court pass by Bethany was knocked away by McLoud as the game ended.

Wooldridge finished with a game-high 29 points.

Dorrian Matlock, who came off the bench for McLoud, totaled 16 points. Luke Norwood put in 14 points and Luke Jordan had 12. Jacob Jordan knocked down two treys and finished with six points. Luke Jordan and Matlock had one trey each.

“Our guys had heard a lot about Bethany on social media and they were locked in,” said McLoud coach Tim Boyer. “Our defense was as good as it has been all year. Bethany is a very good team.”

The Redskins will play at 8 p.m. Thursday in regional action at McLoud. Friday and Saturday’s regional action is scheduled for Kingfisher

McLoud’s girls fell to Bethany 78-23 Friday night. The Lady Redskins, 3-18, drop to a losers' bracket game at 3 p.m. Thursday at McLoud.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.