Prague squads sweep visiting Lexington

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE — Prague’s boys, via a 74-48 domination of Lexington Friday night, completed a Class 3A district sweep.

Prague captured every quarter, including 16-10 advantages in the first half. The Red Devils were up 55-36 entering the fourth quarter.

Junior Blestin Miller and senior Trip Davis finished with 15 points with Davis nailing two 3-pointers and Miller one.

Senior Nate Lester added 10 points while Eli Bias and Trevor McGinnis posted six apiece.

The Red Devils, ranked sixth in 3A, upped their record to 20-3.

Prague hit just 9-of-23 charity tosses for 39.1%. Lexington canned 9-of-14 free throws for 64.2%.

Prague advances to an 8 p.m. regional winners bracket game on Thursday.

Prague 38, Lexington 32 (Girls)

The Lady Red Devils got a good inside-game defensive effort to key the victory.

“We held their two big girls, who are good players, to a combined eight points,” said Prague coach Gary Kenemmer. “We didn’t play bad except for guarding a girl who had five 3-pointers. She hadn’t been hitting those 3-pointers in the film we watched.”

Prague, 11-12, had a 19-14 halftime edge and carried a 29-23 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Demi Manning and Mattie Rich shared scoring honors with 10. Rich had Prague’s two 3-point field goals.

Alauna Parker and Payton Camren notched seven points for the victors.

Prague hit just 12-of-20 free throws for 60% and Lexington finished 6-of-14 for 42.8%.

Prague advances to Thursday night’s 6:30 regional against Kingston, which was awarded a district bye.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.