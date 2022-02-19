Seminole girls plaster Perkins-Tryon

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PERKINS — Three Seminole girls scored in double figures Friday night en route to a 57-30 frolic over Perkins-Tryon in a Class 3A district contest.

Junior Holli Ladd collected 22 points, Kaylyn Cotner had 12 and fellow senior Annira Sewell posted 10, including two 3-point field goals.

Alexa Rideaux, Reese Street and Ladd managed one trey apiece. Rideaux, a sophomore, recorded seven points and Street, a junior, had six.

Seminole hit just 6-of-13 free throws.

“Perkins is a well-coached team,” said Seminole head coach Charles Kemp. “The kids executed our game plan.”

Seminole, which never trailed, was up 25-17 at intermission, then applied the hammer with a 20-9 third-quarter advantage.

Seminole, 13-10, will oppose either Fort Gibson or Sallisaw in a Thursday regional winners’ bracket game at Perkins-Tryon.

Perkins 43, Seminole 28 (Boys)

Scoring problems in the first and third quarters were just too much for Seminole to overcome.

Seminole was outscored 12-4 in the first quarter and 13-2 in the third quarter, the latter putting the hosts up 36-18.

Miguel Conley topped Seminole’s scoring with 11 and fellow junior Vcake Wassana posted nine.

Seminole, 9-14, received two 3-point field goals from Wassana and Joe Fixico chipped in with one.

“Perkins-Tryon is as good a defensive team as we’ve seen all year,” said Seminole coach Josh Edenborough. “They have been holding teams to less than 40 points a game. “The kids played really hard, battling their tail. ”

Perkins-Tryon moved to 18-5.

Seminole advances to a 3 p.m. regional losers’ bracket game Thursday.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.