Shawnee sweeps Noble to close out regular season

It wasn't a perfect game, but Shawnee boys' head basketball coach Eric Litherland considered it a complete game.

The Wolves, despite placing no players in double figures, had 10 players get into the scoring column while all 14 played in a 62-32 rout of the Noble Bears in Suburban Conference play at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center gym.

“We had been talking about complete games. In order to do that, you have to start well to have a complete game,” said Litherland after his squad got off to a 12-0 start, led 19-4 after one quarter and had a 39-15 advantage at halftime.

Shawnee, which wrapped up the regular season at 11-12, shot over 50% in the first half, out-rebounded Noble by a convincing 37-23 margin and totaled 13 steals off 26 Bear turnovers.

“I thought our guys were locked in defensively and did a good job on their No. 12 (Colin Fisher, who finished with just one point). Twelve is a really good player,” Litherland said. “We played unselfishly, moved the ball and our guys finished (at the rim).”

Leading the way for the Wolves on Senior Night was senior Kayden Shaw, who tallied nine points, including a pair of dunks, off 4-of-4 shooting with one 3-point jumper.

Another senior Tanner Morris filled the boxscore well as he tallied eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and had four steals. Morris was honored prior to the game for going over 1,000 points in his career and becoming the school's all-time leading scorer.

Morris nailed two jumpers and was 4-of-5 from the foul line.

Junior Jalen Wicks, off the bench, added eight points, five boards and two steals.

Two more seniors – Jaylon Orange and Garrett Serner – contributed seven points each. Orange, who was also honored prior to the game for going over 1,000 points in his career, drained one trey, knocked down both of his free throws, nabbed four rebounds and handed out a pair of assists. Serner canned two 3-point shots, hit a free throw and had two rebounds to go with one assist and one steal.

T.J. Bishop followed with six points as he nailed two shots and sank both of his free throws. Daytain Patton and Trenton Needham tacked on five points apiece.

“Jalen Wicks and T.J. Bishop played really well and Garrett put up some points. Collectively, it was a whole team effort,” said Litherland.

Shawnee's 19-4 first quarter featured two treys from Serner. All seven of Orange's points off a trey, 2-pointer and two free throws during that span. Shaw had a dunk to start the game. Morris and Patton each nailed a 2-pointer during that spurt.

After having the 24-point halftime advantage, the Wolves went on to take a 47-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves overcame 24 turnovers in the contest.

Shawnee's boys will face Claremore Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Collinsville for the first round of the Class 5A regional playoffs.

Shawnee 41, Noble 39 (Girls)

Amaya Martinez registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with a pair of steals as the Lady Wolves controlled the boards in holding off the Lady Bears.

Martinez was 5-of-12 from the floor and finished 2-of-4 from the foul line.

Shawnee's lone senior Ansley Orrell added eight points as did teammates Tristyn Napier and Jocelyn Williams. Tylyn Thurman rounded out the Lady Wolves' scoring with five,.

Defense ruled the night for Shawnee as it created 11 steals off 15 Noble turnovers.

“We have worked very hard on defense, every detail, the last couple of weeks. We spent a lot of time with it,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells.

Napier and Orrell had three steals each while Thurman and Martinez ended up with two apiece to fuel the defensive effort.

“I thought we really executed offensively. We were patient and ran through our plays,” Wells said.

The Lady Wolves (8-15) held a commanding 35-19 advantage on the boards as 18 came off the offensive glass. Martinez collected eight offensive rebounds while Thurman had four.

“Amaya and Tylyn getting offensive rebounds was big for us in keeping possessions alive,” said Wells. “Jocelyn came in and hit some big shots. She really stepped up.”

Williams was 3-of-8 from the floor, with two treys, and pulled down seven rebounds to go with a steal. Thurman also totaled five boards and three assists.

The Lady Wolves prevailed despite missing two front ends of a 1-and-1 late.

Napier drove to the hoop for a score with 58 seconds to go, giving Shawnee a 41-37 lead.

The Lady Bears had a chance for the tie or win when they called a timeout with 6.2 seconds remaining.

But a steal at the buzzer by Napier sealed the deal for the Lady Wolves.

Mackenzie Heeke paced Noble with a game-high 20 points, including one 3-pointer, to go with three steals and a rebound.

Shawnee trailed 12-10 at the conclusion of the first quarter but outscored Noble 12-6 in the second in claiming a 22-18 halftime advantage. It was 30-27 in favor of the Lady Wolves through three quarters.

Shawnee's girls will face Durant Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a Class 5A regional at Sapulpa.