Tecumseh sweeps Poteau at district

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

POTEAU – Sophomore Jase Edwards collected 35 points as Tecumseh’s boys overwhelmed Poteau 74-40 at a Class 4A district Friday night.

Edwards’ previous scoring high was 34 points against Jones this season.

Edwards piled up six 3-point field goals, leading Tecumseh to a 9-of-17 effort in that department.

Edwards had 16 opening-half points as the Savages led just 33-29. Tecumseh outscored Poteau 18-6 in the third quarter and 23-5 in the fourth quarter.

“We opened the second half on a 16-1 run,” said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards.

Jaxon Myers added 11 points for the Savages (13-11) while Brady Overstreet compiled nine. Jason Baldwin, Brennon Carter and Overstreet each had a trey.

Baldwin and Carter tallied seven and six points, respectively.

Tecumseh hit 13-of-20 free throws for 65%.

Tecumseh will entertain seventh-ranked Classen SAS (14-5) Thursday at 8 p.m. in regional action.

Tecumseh 58, Poteau 27 (Girls)

Tecumseh, 18-6, never trailed and led 21-5 after one quarter and 31-8 at halftime

Eight Lady Savages scored, led by Kenzli Warden with 17 and Schantel Evans with 12.

Cadence Oliver knocked down two treys as Tecumseh hit 70% (7 of 10) of its 3-point shots.

Tecumseh was also accurate on 50% (15 of 30) of its 2-point tries.

“We came out with good energy,” said winning coach Eldon Gentry

Jadyn Wilson, Serenity Jacoway, Chloe Stephenson, Sami Schweighardt and Warden posted one trey apiece.

It was Tecumseh’s third straight victory.

Tecumseh will entertain second-ranked Classen SAS is a regional matchup at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Classen SAS, 18-1, had a district bye.

Against Oklahoma opponents, SAS has won every game by at least nine points.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.