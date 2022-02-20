Leslie's late shot, off Lockhart assist, lifts Oklahoma Baptist women

The Oklahoma Baptist University women's basketball squad has taken the phrase “Stepping up” to a new level.

Minus two starters (Kalifa Ford and Jaylin Stapleton) and a key reserve (Kennedy Large) for the second straight game, the Bison showed resolve and grit to claim a 62-61 decision over the Southern Arkansas Muleriders Saturday afternoon in Great American Conference action at the Noble Complex.

“When you're short on players, everyone has to raise their game and they did just that,” said OBU head coach Bo Overton.

Mallory Lockhart drained five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 22 points while starter Jill Leslie and reserve Melissa Southard chipped in 10 points apiece as the Bison survived a flurry defensive double-teams and pressure in the second half.

Lockhart's drive and pocket pass to Leslie, who put the ball off the glass, with three seconds to go, lifted OBU to the win.

For Leslie, it was her second double-double in a row as she pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds on Saturday.

“Jill keeps getting better and better and stronger and stronger,” Overton said.

Leslie says it is matter of stepping up.

“With the injuries, all of us have got to step up and take a bigger role,” said Leslie, who scored 11 points and grabbed 11 boards in OBU's 73-55 home victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday.

OBU was able to overcome 25 turnovers to SAU's 14. The Bison also had 19 assists on their 24 conversions.

“If we could get the ball out of those double teams, I thought we would get some good open looks,” said Overton. “Payton Taylor's play at the point was outstanding.”

Taylor didn't get into the scoring column, but contributed four rebounds and an assist.

Madison Chambers added eight points, five assists, five boards and two steals to the Bison attack. Off the bench, Kayla Highfill nailed a trey on her way to five points. Andreja Peciuraite chipped in four points and Kendall Parker, off the bench, canned a trey.

“Andreja played great defense inside and Maddie Chambers' defense was great,” Overton said.

OBU shot 42.9% from the field and the Muleriders were at 39%.

The Bison, who improved to 14-12 overall and evened their GAC record at 10-10, also owned a whopping 46-25 rebounding advantage as they were able to keep several possessions alive with 17 offensive boards.

Kisi Young led the Muleriders with 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half. She was 7-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul line for the game. Diamond Morris followed with 13 points, including two treys.

It was the home finale for the Bison who play at Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday and East Central University on Saturday.