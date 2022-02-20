North Rock Creek girls fall to Blanchard in district

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

BLANCHARD – The North Rock Lady Cougars fell into a 10-point hole after one quarter and went on to drop a 66-43 decision to host Blanchard Saturday in Class 4A district action.

NRC (11-13) trailed 22-12 after one quarter and saw the Lady Lions go on a 14-6 spurt in the second while building a 36-18 halftime lead.

Jayden Haney led the Lady Cougars with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Teammate Olivia McRay followed with nine points, including one trey. Katlyn Masquas and Morgan Campbell chipped in six points each in a losing effort.

NRC will face Cache Thursday in 4A regional losers' bracket play at Anadarko.

Blanchard knocked off North Rock Creek in the boys' game, 49-42. No other information was available.

