Putnam's 38 points fuel Oklahoma Baptist men

The Burke Putnam Show kicked into high gear Saturday afternoon at the Noble Complex.

Putnam tallied a career-high 38 points as Oklahoma Baptist University held on for a 76-72 victory over the Southern Arkansas Muleriders in Great American Conference men's basketball action.

Putnam nailed 12-of-25 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers, knocked down 12-of-13 free throws, grabbed four rebounds, added two assists and recorded two steals.

Perhaps his most thrilling play of the day occurred with 7:33 to play when he sprinted with the ball through the gut of the lane and used an emphatic posterized slam dunk to excite the crowd. He was fouled on the play as he went on to complete the old-fashioned 3-point play with a free throw.

“Burke has played that way all year. He just scored a little more today,” said OBU head coach Jason Eaker. “Burke has been amazing all year.”

Putnam's free-throw shooting proved to be critical down the stretch as he connected on 7-of-8 charity tosses in the final 5:11 of the contest.

The Bison (19-7 overall and 16-4 in the GAC) also received 10 points apiece out of starter Harrison Stoddart and reserve Justin Tene. Brantly Thompson and D.J. Freeman chipped in six each, Jaquan Simms added four and Trey Green tacked on two.

“This was a great team win. We have the utmost respect for SAU. They are a championship program,” Eaker said. “We were fortunate they missed some foul shots.”

The Muleriders were only 11-of-22 from the foul line for the game while OBU drained 24-of-31 tries.

Putnam had the Bison's only two treys as OBU was only 2-of-18 from long range. The Bison did shoot 43.9% overall from the floor.

OBU led at the half, 44-39, but saw SAU take three leads in the second half. The latter of which capped a 9-0 Mulerider run on a Jalen Brooks basket with 3:27 to go, making it a 69-68 edge for the visitors.

The Bison then scored five unanswered points – all off free throws – as Putnam drilled two and Thompson followed with three. Thompson's third foul shot led to a 73-69 OBU advantage with 1:23 remaining.

Earlier in the half with the Bison trailing 51-50, OBU staged a 10-0 run to seemingly take control at 60-51 with 8:22 left.

Putnam had six of the points during that span off two free shots, a rebound and short jumper in the lane and a three-quarters of the length drive for a layup. Stoddart scored after a Putnam steal and Tene hit a follow-shot off the glass to make it a nine-point Bison advantage.

The OBU lead was again at nine after Putnam's dunk which led to the conventional 3-point play at 63-54.

SAU then went on a 15-5 spurt to capture their final lead of the game at 69-60.

Davante Brooks paced the Muleriders with 25 points. Jalen Brooks followed with 15 and Aaron Lucas and Tyler Garrett contributed 11 each.

SAU shot just 35.6% from the field overall, but were able to stay in contention, thanks to nine 3-pointers. However, the Muleriders' long-range percentage was only 29, due to 31 attempts.

SAU had a 47-39 rebounding advantage as Jalen Brooks pulled down 18 for a double-double for the Muleriders.