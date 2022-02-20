Shawnee girls claim 5A state swimming title

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

EDMOND – Junior Piper McNeil broke two state records as Shawnee captured first place in three events and won a Class 5A State Swimming Championship on Friday.

McNeil set state records in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.13) and 100 backstroke (55.41 seconds) and was part of the Lady Wolves' winning 200 medley relay with a time of 1:53.18. Joining McNeil on that team were junior Natalie Selman, freshman Gracyn Simpson and freshman Ashley McDonald.

Shawnee posted a team score of 255 for top honors, followed by Altus (214) and Bishop McGuinness (197.5) Carl Albert and Oologah tied for fourth at 173. There were 25 schools competing.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team took second place and in the process broke their own school record with a time of 3:46.07.

Shawnee also notched two fourth-place finishes, three fifth-place efforts and one sixth.

Simpson claimed fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.37) and Selman ended up fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.55).

That pair each registered a fifth-place finish as well. Selman took fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.02) and Simpson was fifth in the 100 freestyle (56.80 seconds). McDonald also secured fifth place in the 200 individual medley (2:24.96).

Sophomore Clara Timmons finished sixth for the Lady Wolves in the 500 freestyle (6:01.63).

BOYS

Shawnee took fourth place out of 25 schools with a team score of 179.

Altus claimed the state title with a 317, followed by Tulsa Bishop Kelley (311) and Fort Gibson (179). Carl Albert ended up fifth (155).

Junior Thurman Lee had a second and third-place effort for the Wolves.

Lee took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.23. He broke his own school record in the preliminaries after clocking in at 5:08.64.

Lee had his third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.05).

The Wolves' 400 freestyle relay team of junior Vincent Tash, senior Bryce Holter, junior Ethan Oller and Lee broke its own school record and finished second after clocking in at 3:28.48.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay combination of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee took fourth place with a time of 1:46.21.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.