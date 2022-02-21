Class 3A No. 5 Bethel girls roll to district title

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

BETHEL ACRES – Parker Stevenson and Josie Megehee each fired in 20 points as the Class 3A fifth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats routed Atoka 66-23 Saturday for a district crown.

Bethel (19-3) also received seven points from Brooklyn Duff, five from Baylee Tapley and four each from Hannah Davidson and Bella Thomas.

The Lady Wildcats, leading 15-5 at the end of the first quarter, went on a 14-3 run in the second in building a 29-8 halftime advantage. Then a 27-4 third-quarter scoring blitz by Bethel made it 56-12, heading into the fourth.

Abbie Adams was top scorer for Atoka with eight points.

Bethel advances to Class 3A regional play on Thursday.

Bethel 64, Atoka 60 (Boys)

Bray Bussell tossed in 17 points, 12 of which came in the second half, as the 17th-ranked Wildcats held on for the four-point win.

John Gordon scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Bethel. DJ Whitten popped in four 3-point shots – two each in the first two quarters – for the Wildcats (14-8).

Jace Stewart tallied nine points and Bronc Robbins added seven for Bethel.

The Wildcats were 12-of-18 from the line while Atoka was 13-of-18.

Eli Eaves paced Atoka with a game-high 27 points and teammate Cooper Hardison chipped in 11. Each knocked down one 3-pointer.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson compiled this report.