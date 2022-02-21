Dale teams roll to easy district playoff victories

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

DALE – Brook Rutland poured in 26 points and Faith Wright added 18 as the Class 2A third-ranked Dale Lady Pirates rolled to an 85-44 thumping of Colbert for a district title Saturday night.

Rutland, who connected for a pair of 3-point baskets in the game, scored 24 of her points in the first half while Wright, who also nailed two treys, tallied 10 of her points in the first half, including eight in the second quarter.

Makenzy Herman, who also popped in two 3-pointers in finishing with 14 points, tallied 10 in the second quarter and the other four in the third.

Justyce Shirey and Kinsley Hill followed with six points each as Hill knocked down a pair of treys. Mckenzie Gill also converted a 3-pointer on her way to four points. Four other Dale players also got into the scoring column.

Leading 17-11 through one quarter, the Lady Pirates went on a massive 31-11 second-quarter run in establishing a 48-22 halftime cushion. It was 70-35 in favor of Dale after three periods.

Lorena Hokett led Colbert with 20 points as she also sank six 3-point shots. Sydney Bowers followed with 11 points in a losing effort.

The Lady Pirates (19-5) drained nine treys in the game and advance to regional play Thursday.

Dale 73, Colbert 39 (Boys)

The Class 2A top-ranked Pirates (23-2) converted eight 3-point shots and placed three in double figures in routing Colbert.

Dayton Forsythe led the way with 17 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter. He also hit one 3-point shot in the game.

Deken Jones followed with 14 points, including a pair of treys, and Jett Higdon tossed in 11 points, 10 of which came in the first half.

Easton Edmonson connected for two 3-pointers and ended up with eight points. Levi Kelly hit one trey on his way to seven points and Troy Chambers chipped in six points.

Dale dominated early with a 30-6 first quarter and then cruised on to 45-17 halftime advantage. The Lady Pirates led 64-27 going into the fourth period.

Dale advances to 2A regional play at Dale Thursday.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson compiled this report.