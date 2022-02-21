Former Asher standout Martin gets save, win against No. 1 Vanderbilt

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former Asher High School baseball star Trevor Martin had quite a weekend as the Oklahoma State Cowboys took 2-of-3 games from top-ranked Vanderbilt.

Martin, a sophomore right-handed reliever, got the save in Oklahoma State's 4-3 victory over the Commodores on Saturday and followed that up by earning the win Sunday in relief during the Pokes' 7-5 triumph over Vanderbilt as OSU won the series after dropping a 3-0 decision on Friday in the season-opening series.

Against the Commodores on Saturday, Martin worked an inning, allowing one earned run off no hits with no walks, one hit batsman and three strikeouts.

On Sunday, Martin retired all five batters he faced after taking the mound in the eighth inning. He got a fly-out and a strikeout after taking the mound in the eighth. Then in the ninth, he induced a fly-out before retiring the final two batters on strikeouts to end the game.

The Cowboys had scored two runs in the top of the ninth to set the stage for Martin's win. The two runs came off an RBI double each from Jake Thompson and Griffin Doersching.