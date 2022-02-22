Anderson regional champion; Five other Shawnee wrestlers qualify for state

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

DUNCAN – Senior Sam Anderson was crowned a Class 5A regional champion at 195 pounds while five other Shawnee wrestlers qualified for state on Saturday in regional mat action.

It was Anderson's second straight regional title. He went on to place third at state in 2021.

Senior Spencer Rochelle claimed second place at 170 pounds for Shawnee. Teammate Christien Taylor took third at 126 pounds. Mason McPherson (120 pounds), Johnny Taber (182) and Logan Cash (220) each placed fourth for the Wolves.

Anderson rolled to a perfect 4-0 record, capped by a 3-0 decision over Guthrie's Coal Madison in the finals. Anderson opened the regional with a fall over Del City's Hunter Monroe in 1:27. Anderson then pinned Midwest City's Darian Dennis in 1:15. Anderson then followed that up with a 7-3 decision over Carl Albert's Alex Sutterfield in the semifinals.

Rochelle went 3-1 as all three of his wins were by falls. Rochelle pinned Duncan's Drew Cook in 1:30. He followed that up with a fall over Noble's RaShad Ellzey in 3:01. Rochelle pinned Lawton MacArthur's Braden Brown in 2:52. Durant's Cory Hicks earned a 15-3 major decision over Rochelle in the finals.

At 126, Taylor lost his first match by a slim 5-4 decision to MacArthur's Kaden Wallace. Taylor then responded with three straight falls to secure third place. He pinned Guthrie's Colby Wilder in 1:55, Bishop McGuinness' Brock Gowens in 1:06 and Duncan's Tag Ensey in 3:09 for third place.

McPherson wrestled five times and went 3-2 in settling for fourth place at 120. After being pinned in his first match by Altus' Chi Sanders in 57 seconds, McPherson won three straight before losing in the third-place match. McPherson pinned Santa Fe South's Yair Sanchez in 2:55. McPherson then won by a fall over Durant's Carter Ansiel in 1:28. McPherson later pinned Midwest City's Kaleb Kerr. Sanders then pinned McPherson again in 3:04 for third place.

At 182, Taber went 2-2 in finishing fourth. Taber pinned Guthrie's Spade Pool in his opening match in 3:25. Taber then dropped a 15-6 decision to El Reno's Thad Hicks. Taber then bounced back for a 7-4 decision over Elgin's Drew Munoz. Then in the third-place match, Pool claimed a 7-3 decision over Taber.

Logan Cash also went 2-2 in taking fourth place. He lost a 6-3 decision to Elgin's Jace Williams in his first match. He then bounced back with two straight falls. Cash pinned Midwest City's Juan Pena in :36 and the pinned MacArthur's Sam Sanders in 1:56. Williams then won again over Cash, this time by a 3-1 decision, to capture third.

Sawyer Cash placed sixth as an alternate.

Shawnee's Citizen qualifies

for state on girls' side

Shawnee's Selah Citizen qualified for the girls' state wrestling tournament after placing third at 126 pounds.

Citizen, who finished 4-1 in the regional at Noble, pinned Durant's Randi Moore in 1:34 and Putnam City's Leah Perry in :31. Moore's Shelby Kemp pinned Citizen in 3:25 in the next round.

However, Citizen finished strong and won her next two matches by decision – 7-6 over Santa Fe South's Valeria Jimenez and 10-6 over Noble's Victoria Payne.

Citizen placed fourth at state last year.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.