McLoud, Tecumseh, Bethel wrestlers qualify for state

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

CLINTON – Four McLoud High School wrestlers and two from Tecumseh qualified for the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament.

McLoud's Kaiden Cue took second place at 126 pounds as he went 2-1 at regionals. He earned an 8-2 decision over his Chickasha opponent in his first match before getting a 15-4 major decision over his Clinton foe in the semifinals. Cue then dropped a 7-3 decision to his Tuttle opponent in the regional finals.

The Redskins also received two fourth-place finishes from Caleb Hunter at 138 pounds and Zak Osborne at 220. McLoud's Hunter Lowe ended up fifth at 170 pounds.

For Tecumseh, JD Sigman placed third at 145 pounds and Jace Frazier finished fifth at 160.

Two qualify from Bethel,

one from Chandler

Bethel High School's TJ Ramsey took fourth place at 170 pounds and Rowdy Story claimed fifth at 132 in the Class 3A Regional at Plainview.

In the Class 3A East Regional at Jay, Chandler's Chace Massie went 3-1 and settled for second place. Massie won his first two matches by falls over opponents from Checotah and Morris respectively and then earned a 10-4 decision over his Sallisaw opponent in the semifinals. Massie lost in the finals to his opponent from Vinita by fall.

Four area girls qualify

for state wrestling

Four area girls qualified for the State Girls' Wrestling Tournament.

McLoud's Stacey Nash, at 235 pounds, and Chandler's Isabella Allen, at 165, each took third place at regionals while Bethel's Jordan Blair, at 114 pounds, and Prague's Bailee Smith, at 152, each took fifth place.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.