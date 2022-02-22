Oklahoma Baptist's Putnam nabs fifth GAC award

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

Burke Putnam was named the Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week after leading the Bison to a 3-0 record last week, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.

This is the fifth time this season Putnam has garnered the award, the most of any conference men's or women's basketball player. Furthermore, he becomes the second male GAC basketball athlete to record at least five Player of the Week honors in a single season in league history.

Putnam averaged 26.6 points and shot 53.7% from the field last week, including a 20-22 showing at the free-throw line. Additionally, Putnam recorded zero turnovers in the three contests.

On Monday, the guard began his tear with a 24-point performance in OBU's win over Southern Nazarene. Putnam shot 10-for-14 from the floor, tallying his fifth game with 10 or more field goals this season and went 4-for-5 at the charity stripe.

On Thursday, he went for 18 on 7-of-15 shooting, and brought down five boards. He followed the game with the best stat line of his career.

Putnam scored a career-high 38 points against Southern Arkansas on senior night, shooting 48% from the floor. He recorded 12 free-throw makes, the second-most of his career, out of 13 attempts.

The Tulsa native averages 21.0 points per game, the best in the conference and 20th most in Division II. Additionally, his 547 total points this season rank ninth in the nation.