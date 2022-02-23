Basketball standouts Tecumseh's Edwards, Dale's Rutland named Athletes of the Week

Basketball standouts - Jase Edwards of Tecumseh High School and Brook Rutland of Dale High School – have been named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Feb. 14-19.

Edwards fired in 35 points while knocking down six 3-point baskets as Tecumseh routed host Poteau 74-40 for a Class 4A district title on Friday night.

Edwards tallied 16 of his points in the first half and notched 19 in the second. His scoring effort eclipsed his previous high of 34 points against Jones earlier this season.

Read more:Tecumseh sweeps Poteau at district

Rutland averaged 20.5 points as Dale drilled Cashion 65-48 on Feb. 14 and followed that up with an 85-44 thrashing of Colbert to secure a Class 2A district crown last Saturday.

Read more:Dale teams roll to easy district playoff victories

She nailed one trey and finished with 15 points against Cashion and then had a 26-point performance with two 3-point jumpers against Colbert.