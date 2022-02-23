Regional basketball playoffs pushed back one day. See new game times for Shawnee teams

Due to winter weather on Wednesday and Thursday in the state, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has pushed back the start of all regional playoffs for Classes 2A-6A.

The regionals were originally scheduled to start on Thursday and will now begin on Friday, continue on Saturday and then wrap up on Monday.

The Shawnee High School girls' basketball team will face Durant on Friday at 6:30 p.m. during a first-round game in Sapulpa. Meanwhile, the Shawnee boys will do battle with Claremore Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Collinsville in a first-round encounter.

Read more:Shawnee warming shelter reopens as Oklahoma braces for more cold weather

Class 2A regional

In Class 2A, Dale will host a regional, beginning Friday. The Lady Pirates will take on Healdton at 6:30 p.m. while the Pirates square off with Tishomingo at 8 p.m. in winners' bracket action.

Class 3A matchups

Class 3A regionals involving area teams will take place at Prague, Meeker, Atoka and Newkirk.

At Prague, the Prague girls will tangle with Kingston at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while the Prague boys meet Kingston at 8 p.m., in winners' bracket contests.

In winners' bracket games at Atoka, the Bethel girls square off with Davis at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the Bethel boys meet Hugo at 8 p.m.

College ball:Leslie's late shot, off Lockhart assist, lifts Oklahoma Baptist women

At Meeker, the Meeker girls face Christian Heritage at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while the Meeker boys face Christian Heritage at 3 p.m. Both are elimination games.

In games at Newkirk, the Chandler girls square off with host Newkirk at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while the Chandler boys also meet Newkirk at 3 p.m. Both are elimination contests as well.

Class 4A games

In Class 4A, area teams will be playing in regionals at Tecumseh, McLoud, Anadarko and Perkins-Tryon.

At Tecumseh, the Tecumseh girls take on Classen SAS at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while the Tecumseh boys also face Classen SAS at 8 p.m.

In games at McLoud, the McLoud girls face John Marshall at 1:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination contest. The McLoud boys will meet Mannford at 8 p.m. in a winners' bracket clash.

At Anadarko, the North Rock Creek girls square off with Cache at 1:30 p.m., and the North Rock Creek boys also take on Cache at 3 p.m. Both are elimination games.

In games at Perkins-Tryon, the Seminole boys meet Sallisaw at 3 p.m. in an elimination clash. The Seminole girls face Ft. Gibson at 6:30 p.m. in a winners' bracket game.