Bethel baseball squad youthful, but hungry in 2022

BETHEL ACRES - The Bethel Wildcats will be youthful, but hungry as they embark on the 2022 baseball season.

Bethel welcomes back three returning starters and another who was part time. There are no seniors on the squad this season.

“This is a young team, but they are hungry and have a lot of energy and they're willing to learn,” said Bethel head coach Lincoln Dearing. “We're going to have to grow up quickly.”

Returning to the starting lineup are junior Colton Campbell, sophomore R.J. Morris and sophomore Connor Anthony. Junior Garren Sheppard is returning part time starter.

“This will be a different year with no seniors to call on,” Dearing said. “We expect every player to be some type of leader. There are different types of leaders.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 7-21 season in which their No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers went down with arm injuries.

Campbell, a junior, is expected to step into one of those leadership positions.

“We will rely on him to be the quarterback of the outfield and we expect him to throw a lot of varsity innings,” said Dearing. “He moves well and tracks the ball in the outfield well.”

Morris is expected to occupy one of the middle infield positions.

“He is one of our better athletes and will manage the middle infield. He will manage the middle infield. He'll be out No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher as far as the district goes,” Dearing said. “He is a very, very talented athlete. He can run, hit to all sides of the field and be solid up the middle as a shortstop or second baseman.”

Anthony will primarily play third base, but could also spend some time in the outfield.

“He bloomed late at the end of last season. He'll be an under-the-radar type guy,” said Dearing. “He has good baseball actions and has made the biggest strides (physically). He's a lot taller and stronger.”

Sheppard is expected to patrol one of the outfield positions.

“He has a little bit of experience we'll relay on him and R.J., to lead the underclassmen,” Dearing said.

Also expected to contribute is junior Bronc Robbins, a right-hander who is expected to play first base and pitch after missing his freshman and sophomore seasons due to shoulder injuries.

The large freshmen class will led by middle infielder Bryce Tapley, catcher Matthew Sharp and infielder/right-handed pitcher Paul Villegas.

“Bryce is a five-tool player, who can hit, run, field and throw. He has all the tools,” said Dearing. “He'll be part of our 1-2 punch. He and R.J., will definitely be our 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup.”

Sharp brings some intangible tools as the backstop and Villegas exhibits fundamentals.

“Matthew has high baseball intellect. He's always willing to learn and loves the game,” Dearing said. “Paul is probably our most fundamentally sound player.”