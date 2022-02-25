Playoff basketball scheduling changes

The recent winter weather blast has led to more scheduling changes for upcoming high school basketball playoff action.

Class 5A regional girls' basketball play is now set for Saturday while the boys' regional will be launched on Monday.

The Shawnee Lady Wolves will face Durant at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Sapulpa while the Shawnee Wolves take on Claremore Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Collinsville.

The second round of girls' regional play will be Tuesday while the second round for the boys will be Wednesday.

In Class 2A regional play, the Dale Lady Pirates and Pirates host a regional on Saturday. The Lady Pirates will face Healdton Saturday at 7 p.m. while the Pirates square off against Tishomingo at 8:30 p.m. Both games are in winners' bracket play.

Four area schools – Prague, Bethel, Meeker and Chandler – will be involved in Class 3A regional action on Saturday.

In a Class 3A regional at Prague, the Prague Lady Red Devils take on Kingston at 7 p.m. and the Prague face Kingston at 8:30 p.m. Both of those contests are in winners' bracket.

In a Class 3A regional at Atoka, the Bethel Lady Wildcats battle Davis at 7 p.m. and the Bethel boys meet Hugo at 8:30 p.m. Both games are in the winners' bracket.

Another regional at Meeker will have the Meeker Lady Bulldogs taking on Christian Heritage at 4 p.m. and the Meeker boys battling Christian Heritage at 5:30 p.m. Both contests are in the losers' bracket.

At Newkirk, the Chandler girls face Newkirk at 4 p.m. and the Chandler boys take on Newkirk at 5:30 p.m. Both of those games are in the losers' bracket.

In Class 4A, Tecumseh, McLoud, North Rock and Seminole will be competing in regionals as well on Saturday.

At Tecumseh, the Lady Savages will entertain Classen SAS at 7 p.m. while the Tecumseh boys take on Classen SAS at 8:30 p.m. in winners' bracket action.

At McLoud, the Lady Redskins host John Marshall at 4 p.m. in an elimination contest while the McLoud boys square off with Mannford at 8 p.m. in a winners' bracket clash.

In games at Anadarko, the North Rock Creek girls face Cache at 4 p.m. in elimination play and the NRC boys meet Cache at 5:30 p.m. in elimination action.

At Perkins-Tryon, the Seminole boys take on Sallisaw at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game while the Seminole girls do battle with Ft. Gibson at 7 p.m. in winners' bracket play.

The second round for Classes 2A-4A regionals are scheduled for Monday and the final round of regionals are slated for Tuesday.