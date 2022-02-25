Shawnee baseball squad expected to be scrappy, tough in 2022

Shawnee head baseball coach Kevin Paxson expects his squad to be scrappy and tough in 2022.

“Having a year more experience should help us,” said Paxson. “I'm excited about this group. They have worked hard in the offseason, in the weight room and they spent a lot of time in the (batting) cages. They're ready to get started.”

The Wolves have solid core group back in pitcher/second baseman Bauer Brittain, catcher Creed Muirhead, third baseman Easton Odell, shortstop/third baseman Kasen Rogers and shortstop/second baseman Zane Wilson.

Brittain, a University of Oklahoma signee, posted a 3-2 record with a 1.05 earned run average last year. He also struck out 59 batters and walked 29 in 46 2/3 innings. His arsenal primarily consists of a fast ball, slider and changeup.

“He has a chance to become of the best pitchers in the state in any class,” Paxson said. “He has competitiveness and work ethic. His fast ball is up to 92 (miles per hour). He's the type of pitcher who can carry you through the season.”

Brittain can also wield a solid bat after hitting .422

“He's our leading returning hitter,” said Paxson. “He's made a big jump with his bat from last year. He spent a lot of time in the weight room, so there's a lot more power there.”

Rogers, a Rose State signee, is expected to contribute on the mound, at the plate and in the field.

“He will play a big role. He has the capability to hit .400 and win a bunch of games on the mound,” Paxson said.

Rogers hit .290 with two home runs, 20 RBIs and 26 runs scored. On the mound, he had a 2-2 record with a 4.30 ERA. He also registered 33 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Wilson and Odell are expected to make an impact in the infield as well. Odell batted .319 with 20 runs batted in and 20 runs scored.

“Zane will help us as a pitcher, in the field and at the plate. He has worked his tail off and turned himself into a pretty good player,” said Paxson. “Easton, at third base, has worked hard to improve his defensive skills and has has gotten a lot stronger. We expect a lot of things out of him as well.”

Muirhead started every game at catcher as a freshman last year. Offensively, he knocked in nine runs.

“He's stronger and bigger. Behind the plate, he is one of the best catchers in the state,” Paxson said.

One player who is expected to contribute after not doing so last season due to a wrist injury is Kantynn Kaseca.

“We anticipate him to hit in the middle of the lineup and possibly be a closer for us,” said Paxson.

Four candidates – junior Ren Carter, junior Maddox Tully, sophomore Reid Bowlan and freshman Jamir Owens - have emerged for considerable playing time in the outfield.

Carter has battled a meniscus injury, but should be ready to go by the start of the season, according to Paxson.

“Ren and Maddox are really good defensive outfielders and both can pitch for us as well,” Paxson said. “Jamir can use his speed and athleticism to help us.”

Junior Brant Nave, coming off a knee injury, could see duty as a designated hitter and first baseman.

“We expect him to drive in some runs for us,” said Paxson.

Four others expected to make an impact are junior utility player Christien Taylor, junior outfielder/pitcher Jalen Wicks, junior Tyler Peters and junior Arturo Hernandez.

Taylor and Wicks will be late arrivals due to their participation in wrestling and basketball respectively. Taylor could see action as a pitcher, infielder and outfielder. Peters is expected to provide some work from the mound this season and Hernandez could see action in different roles as a pinch-hitter, pinch-runner and outfielder.