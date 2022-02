Shawnee High School senior basketball standouts Tanner Morris and Jaylon Orange were honored during 'Senior Night' festivities on Feb 18.

Each eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in their careers during the 2021-22 season.

Morris also became Shawnee's all-time leading scorer.

The Wolves open Class 5A regional play Monday against Claremore at 6:30 p.m. at Collinsville.