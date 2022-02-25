Tecumseh slow pitch squad seeks return to state

With the changes to bat specifications, the Tecumseh High School slow pitch softball squad is ready to take on the challenge and make a return to the Class 5A State Tournament this spring.

The Lady Savages banged out 120 home runs in 2021 on their way to a 27-9 record and a state tournament finals appearance.

The customary composite bats are being replaced by aluminum alloy bats this season.

“It probably cuts into our (home run) total. I don't see home runs coming as easy,” said Tecumseh head coach Perry Wilson. “We'll be more focused on situational hitting and speed. I still think we will be able to score a lot of runs. The girls have had a great offseason. They have stayed positive and worked hard.”

The 2022 roster makeup includes just one senior, along with six juniors, six sophomores and 12 freshmen.

“We'll have a full varsity and junior varsity roster,” Wilson said.

The Lady Savages' lone senior is senior second baseman Lauren Taylor, who hit .557 with 16 home runs last spring.

Seven others who are expected to either start or make major contributions are sophomore third baseman/rover Serenity Jacoway, junior shortstop Bristin Hayes, junior third baseman Katelyn Fleming, junior outfielder Cadence Oliver, junior catcher/first baseman Blakeley Sanchez, junior outfielder Taylor Gage and sophomore outfielder Sami Schweighardt.

Jacoway homered six times, drove in 40 runs and owned a .468 batting average in 2021.

“She's a heck of an outfielder. She can fly. It will depend on game situations to where she will play,” Wilson said.

Hayes hit .648 last spring with 15 home runs and 57 runs batted in. She has verbally committed to play fast pitch at East Central University when her high school career ends.

“She's a consistent player who should lead us both offensively and defensively,” said Wilson.

Fleming hit just one homer in 2021, but had a solid .611 batting average.

“She's swinging away right now,” Wilson said.

Oliver, expected to play center field, hit .387 a year ago.

“She's a good outfielder. We expect big things out of her,” said Wilson.

Sanchez hit .529 with 25 runs batted in and Taylor Gage batted .457 with two homers and 27 runs batted in. Sweighardt played golf last spring and will try her hand at slow pitch this season, playing outfield and some first base.

Leading the Tecumseh freshmen group are outfielder Katie Overstreet, catcher/first baseman Jessi Hull, outfielder Vivian Hayes and outfielder Zariyah Masquas.

“We're excited about this year. With the bat changes, we will rely a lot on speed and our outfield is quite a bit quick,” Wilson said. “I think our strongest area will be defense.”