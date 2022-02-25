Youthful Dale baseball squad gained experience in the fall

DALE – The Dale Pirates navigated through an uncertain fall season just fine.

The uncertainty came in the form of a youth-dominated squad with only one senior and some fresh new faces. The result was a 24-10 record and a semifinal appearance in the Class A State Tournament.

Now, Dale head coach Eddie Jeffcoat hopes that the 2021 fall season experience can be the springboard to a successful spring season as the Pirates take aim at earning a spot in the Class 2A State Tournament.

“The fall was good for us. Our young guys got a lot of experience and got better as the fall went along,” said Jeffcoat. “A lot of times we started three freshmen in the fall. That is unusual for us to start that many freshmen.”

The Pirates' only returning senior is pitcher/shortstop Connor Kuykendall along with several young but experienced underclassmen in Dayton Forsythe, Kash VanBrunt and Tate Rector.

“Connor threw really well for us in the fall. He had surgery on his non-throwing arm. We're looking for him to have a good spring,” Jeffcoat said.

Kuykendall had a 6-5 record with a 2.55 earned run average with 48 strikeouts and 25 walks in 49 1/3 innings last fall.

Forsythe, still involved with basketball, should be impactful in the rotation. He saw limited mound duty (23 2/3 innings) with 31 strikeouts and a 1.48 ERA

“He and Connor will alternate with each other at shortstop,” said Jeffcoat. “Dayton is young, but we'll look to him as one of our leaders. We need him to be one of our leaders. He was our starting, but didn't throw much in the fall due to some arm issues. We look for him to possibly be our No. 1 pitcher.”

Kuykendall possessed a .421 batting average with 20 runs batted in during the fall campaign. Forsythe hit .368 with eight homers, three triples, eight doubles and 40 runs batted in.

The junior VanBrunt brings a steady stick to the lineup after a big 2021 fall season. He hit .337 with a pair of home runs, five doubles and 25 RBIs.

“He hit really well in the (No. 3) in the fall and did a good job,” Jeffcoat said. “Rector is one of those juniors who needs to step in and lead. He hit in the No. 4 hole and did a good job for us in the fall.”

Rector hit .296 and knocked in 14 runs.

With Kuykendall and Forsythe heading the pitching staff, Dale will also rely on J.B. Leaver, who posted a 6-1 record with a 1.47 ERA. He struck out 42 batters and walked only 17 in 47 2/3 innings of work in the fall.

“J.B. threw a lot for us in the fall and threw really well,” said Jeffcoat.

One of the major turning points during the fall, according to Jeffcoat, came when the Pirates knocked off Canute in the playoffs after losing to them twice during the regular season.

“We've got a bunch of young guys, but we got better,” Jeffcoat said.