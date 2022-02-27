Chandler girls' season comes to an end

From Staff Reports

NEWKIRK – The Chandler Lady Lions saw their basketball season come to an end Saturday after dropping a 51-39 decision to host Newkirk in Class 3A regional action.

Leah Brannon poured in 25 points, 15 in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Chandler concluded the season at 13-11.

“We came light years away from where we were in October,” said Chandler head coach Kent Franz. “I am really proud of them, but disappointed that we are done.”

Kaylen Mills led Newkirk with 18 points and Kyson Vap added 15.