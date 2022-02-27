Oklahoma Baptist men upend East Central to end regular season

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

ADA - Oklahoma Baptist wrapped up the 2021-22 regular season in a convincing 76-58 win over East Central on Saturday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.

The victory marks the second time the Bison (20-8 overall, 17-5 in the Great American Conference) have tallied 20 wins in the regular season since joining Division II, having done so in 2019-20 (22). Additionally, OBU charted 17 conference victories, the most in the Division II era.

OBU locked up the No. 2 seed going into this week's conference tournament, where they'll kickoff the event against seven-seed Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for noon at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee.

The Bison swept the regular-season series with the Bulldogs, winning 79-67 in the first meeting and 67-62 in the finale.

Oklahoma Baptist earned its 20th victory in fashion, battling back after trailing going into the break with a 45-point second half. The Bison knocked down eight of their 11 triples in the second, marking the second consecutive game with 11 from behind the arc.

Out of the halftime break, the Tigers (11-17, 9-13) continued to fire on all cylinders, extending their lead to eight after seven minutes of play. Then OBU found their rhythm, sparked by a Brantly Thompson 3-pointer at the 13:29 mark.

The Bison proceeded to hit six more from downtown to seal up the contest and silence the Kerr Activities Center on ECU's senior night.

OBU finished shooting 43.7% from the field, led by the duo of Thompson and Putnam, who tallied 14 apiece. Putnam brought down 10 boards to record his third double-double of the season.

Jaquan Simms and Justin Tene followed with 11 points apiece, a season-high for Tene. He finished 5-for-6 from the field and knocked down one 3-pointer. Harrison Stoddart rounded out the Bison in double digits, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds.

ECU's AJ Ferguson Jr. led his squad with 19, while teammate Brennen Burns poured in 11.

East Central 71, Oklahoma Baptist 63 (Women)

East Central hit 12 three-pointers in its 71-63 win over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday at Kerr Activities Center.

After a late Bison surge that pulled the game to within four points, the Tigers got a few stops and scored a few baskets of their own to preserve the win.

With the defeat, paired with Southeastern’s win over Northwestern, OBU’s season came to an end with a 14-14 record and 10-12 mark in the GAC.

Kalifa Ford led the green and gold scoring 33 of the team’s points 63 points. She also added 15 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. After that, Payton Taylor chipped in with seven while Madison Chambers scored a half-dozen.

In the first, both teams didn’t shoot well as the host Tigers held a slim 18-15 advantage by quarter’s end. OBU shot 31% while ECU made 37.5% of its shots.

The green and gold got out to a 4-2 lead after a layup from Ford and a couple minutes later, Taylor swished through a three from the left wing to make the tally 9-7. Taylor added another three at 2:47 before the hosts hit a long ball of their own to make it 18-15.

Second-quarter action saw East Central beat the OBU zone and make four of its six attempts from deep. A 10-2 run in the final 2:39 helped the Tigers go up eleven, 39-28, at the break. Mackenzie Crusoe and Kate Ogle each made threes during that stretch.

After halftime, ECU held its advantage in comfortable fashion. In fact, in the third, the closest OBU got was eight points after two free throws from Andreja Peciuraite with less than a second left.

In the final period, the Bison defense got some stops and allowed them to pull to within four. At the 3:50 mark, freshman Jill Leslie drained a three from the top of the key to make it 61-57. Unfortunately, OBU’s next three possessions resulted in missed shots.

On the other side, the Tigers scored on their trio of possessions including a three from Ogle at the 1:50 mark.