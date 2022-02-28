Dale seeks sixth straight state slow pitch crown in 2022

Home runs, blasts, moon shots, or whatever you want to call them, were frequent for the Dale Lady Pirates during the 2021 slow pitch season on their way to a fifth straight Class 4A state championship.

Dale clobbered a school-record 227 homers on the way to a 40-2 record and had 25 of those during a 3-0 run in the state tournament.

A bulk of that firepower is back in 2022 (205 blasts to be exact).

Returning to the lineup are Maddie Conley, who launched a whopping 60 moon shots in 2021, followed by Karsen Griggs (39 homers), Chayse Caram (30), Sam Hartman (29), Addie Bell (22) and Anna Hester (22).

“We have a chance to win a lot of games and make a run. We have seven starters back, but we lost three unbelievable players. But I like what we have coming back,” said Dale head coach Andy Powell. “If we can stay healthy, we've got a chance to win six in a row.”

The Lady Pirates slammed 12 home runs in a 25-7 rout of Valliant in the first round of state last spring and followed that up with four more homers in a 16-4 semifinal victory over Latta and then produced nine round-trippers, including a walk-off grand slam from Conley, in a 24-12 championship triumph over Silo.

Conley clubbed three homers in a 5-for-5 performance with nine runs batted in during the state title game alone.

Obviously, the batting averages were astronomical. As for Dale's returnees, Griggs led the way at .710, followed by Conley (.683), Bell (.612), Hartman (.587), Caram (.583), Hester (.579), Gracee Waller (.419), Herman (.411) and Lexi White (.398).

A big change for the 2022 slow pitch season is the change in bats. The familiar composite bats are now illegal and will be replaced by aluminum alloy bats.

“They're trying to cut down on the homers,” Powell said. “We're not going to hit as many, but I still think we will hit a lot. Like with Maddie, I don't think she'll hit 60 (homers), but she'll still likely hit more than anyone.”

Conley's home run total might take a little bit of a hit with the changes in the bat specifications, but don't expect them to go dormant.

“Maddie Conley hit 60 homers last year. They can't pitch around her because Karsen Griggs hit about 40 behind her,” said Powell. “Then Chayse Caram hit 30 last year. Two of our other big hitters – Addie Bell and Sam Hartman – were fast pitch all-staters.”

Bell and Hartman join White as the team's only three seniors.

“Lexi is really solid first baseman and all three seniors are big hitters,” Powell said.

Powell credits Dale's prolonged success, especially the past 15 years, with tradition.

“The first few groups liked slow pitch so much and the tradition has carried on. Some schools see it as minor sport. We take pride in it,” Powell said. “We've had bigger, stronger girls than anyone else. Plus, we work at is as much as we can.”

Some schools have had two or three fast pitch players who did not play slow pitch.

“We've had 100% participation about the last 10 years,” said Powell.