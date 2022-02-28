Freshman leads Bethel girls; Bethel boys roll

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ATOKA – Bethel’s Lady Wildcats, propelled by a 29-point spree by freshman Josie Megehee, blitzed Davis 58-38 Saturday in 3A regional winners bracket action.

Megehee cranked out 16 points, including three 3-point field goals, during Bethel’s 26-9 first quarter.

Parker Stevenson, who compiled 19 points, registered two treys in the first quarter.

Bethel was up 40-18 at halftime and 49-29 after three quarters.

Logan Pruitt topped the Davis scoring with 14.

Bethel, 20-3 and winners of six straight games, hit 11-of-22 free throws.

The Lady Wildcats will continue winners' bracket play with a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday test against Prague at Prague.

“We came out the first half and played pretty well,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We created some turnovers with our press.”

Bethel 55, Hugo 36 (Boys)

Bethel never trailed and won every quarter in moving to 15-8 on the season. The Wildcats were up 23-10 at intermission and 40-23 after three quarters.

John Gordon spearheaded the Bethel scoring with 18, followed by Bray Bussell with 11, Bronc Robbins with nine and RJ Morris with eight.

Morris had two 3-point field goals.

Bethel will collide with Kingston at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Prague for the regional title.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.