Highly-ranked Dale girls, boys roll

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

DALE — The highly-ranked Dale basketball squads cruised to triumphs Saturday at a 2A regional.

The top-ranked Dale boys improved their record to 23-2 with a 66-33 frolic over Tishomingo.

Dayton Forsythe constructed a game-high 17 points. Levi Kelly chalked up three treys and 13 points while Kash VanBrunt and Jett Higdon planted 10 points apiece. VanBrunt had two treys.

Collecting six points were Easton Edmonson and Tray Chambers. Deken Jones came in with four.

Dale was up 18-8 after one quarter, 39-19 at the midway point and 60-29 after three quarters.

Darion Brown was Tishomingo’s leading scorer with 11, followed by Dylan Pope with nine.

Dale 63, Healdton 35 (Girls)

Dale’s girls, ranked third and possessor of a 21-5 mark, smothered Healdton 63-35.

Makenzy Herman, author of three 3-point field goals, headed Dale’s scoring with 19. Faith Wright sank four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points.

Addie Bell fashioned eight points, Brooke Rutland came in with seven (one trey), Eliah Landreth six and Makenzie Gill 5 (one trey).

Brynli Tucker led Healdton with 11 points.

Dale led 30-14 at halftime.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.